How to help Donations can be made directly to the Buellton Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program. Donors can send checks to: P.O. Box 1946, Buellton, CA 93427. All donations stay local and are tax-deductible.

Community members recently laced up their sneakers and took to the Santa Ynez Valley roads for a 16-mile March for Meals hike supporting the Buellton Senior Center's campaign to call attention to hunger in the Valley.

Each year, March for Meals is celebrated across the nation to commemorate March 1972, when President Nixon signed into law an amendment to the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for those age 60 and older. This year, the national program turned 50.

While the event brought in $7,000 in profit for the Buellton center, the ultimate goal was to bring a greater awareness to the needs of local seniors and their reliance on the Meals on Wheel program, according to Pam Gnekow, Buellton Senior Center executive director.

The Buellton Senior Center, which benefits from funding via the Meals on Wheels of America senior nutrition program each year, supports 625 seniors who reside in Buellton, Los Alamos and the greater areas of the Santa Ynez Valley. The center feeds local seniors through its daily Meals on Wheels delivery program, on-site farmers market and other senior-focused services. By year's end, that number is expected to grow to 1,000, Gnekow said.

With financial aid from Meals on Wheels of America, feeding a growing number of seniors in the Santa Ynez Valley is made possible. Without that funding, it's a real challenge, she said.

This year, the center was left in a financial bind after Meals on Wheels of America changed its funding model to focus on urban communities — turning away from rural areas — to address an increase in senior homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We completely understand, but while there a more funding options in larger cities, in rural towns there are very few," Gnekow said. "I want to show them that there are people here who can’t survive without us."

The national program before this year provided vital annual funding to the Buellton center — $20,000 to $25,000 — to help feed its seniors. The program even provided $70,000 in funding during the first year of the pandemic which allowed the center to expand its reach, Gnekow said.

However, in 2022, funding never came.

"By the end of the year, we will have served 100,000 meals," she added. "We counted on that money to help us maintain that."

On your marks

To spread the message, a group of 30 on March 17 gathered at the Buellton Library and marched east for nearly 16 miles, first making a stop at Solvang Park, then Holy Grounds Coffee Shop located at Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church and Summerset Farm in Santa Ynez. The group visited Dennee's of Santa Ynez before finally landing at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez at 4 p.m. — in time for dinner and happy hour.

"This year, we wanted to have a little bit more fun so we went over to the Maverick," Gnekow noted. "It was perfect weather. Everybody that walked stayed safe. We laughed and we talked."

The group arrived to a crowd of over 100 seniors and local officials that included Jamie Diggs, agency services coordinator at Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Hayley Firestone, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation board president. Local band Bill Agin and Territorial Law kept the crowd dancing and singing, Gnekow said, noting that the entertainment was a generous donation much like the venue.

"We had over 100 seniors at the Maverick," Gnekow said. "We got there, and the party got started."

Compared to the 2021 march where two walkers participated, Gnekow said by the looks of this year's participation, the event might continue to drum up community support.

"I think it’s going to grow next year," she said. "The whole day couldn’t have been better."

