Avenue of Flags in Buellton is featuring the artwork of local artists who contributed to the city's monthly beatification arts project themed “Funky Flowers and Butterflies” for June.
Each month, the City of Buellton's Arts & Culture program will showcase a new set of designs on banners along the town's main throughway.
June’s featured art is sponsored by IP Meter and includes artworks: "Blue Flower" by Violette Sanchez, "Butterfly" by Tori F., and "Pattern Flower" by Sue B.
To view original banner artwork, go to buellton.art/2023-june-feature/.
To learn about grant opportunities for the city arts program, visit cityofbuellton.com/about/buellton-arts-culture/