Four Santa Barbara County cities have formally entered mediation with the Sheriff's Office, including Buellton and Solvang, over a contract dispute arising from increased costs for law enforcement services.

The process of mediation involves an independent third party agreed upon by the cities and the Sheriff's Office who will attempt to negotiate a resolution over calculation methodologies used to determine cost of services, according to Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford.

Officials across all four cities disagreed with the sheriff's calculated costs for the next fiscal year in a proposal released in January, which includes a 44% increase over the next two years, according to a joint press release issued Monday.

Each city's current contract for law enforcement services runs four years, or until July 1, 2023, with terms requiring the sheriff to provide recommendations for service levels to the city by Nov. 1. Actual adjustments must occur by July 1, along with written amendments to the agreement specifying the new terms, according to the contract. The contract also states that both parties must "agree to work in good faith" to consider the recommendations.

Bradford said the recalculation doesn't follow contract terms but wouldn't go into specifics. The costs are the same for all cities, which also include Carpinteria and Goleta, but smaller cities feel a greater impact on their budgets, according to Bradford.

"Given the fact that we are a smaller jurisdiction with a smaller budget, it impacts us a lot more than it does the county," she said.

Sheriff Bill Brown in an emailed statement said his office has provided top-quality police services to all four cities and values their long-standing relationships.

"The cost of providing contract law enforcement services has gone up substantially in recent years, but it is still significantly less expensive than the cost of these communities having their own police departments," Brown said. "The Sheriff's Office strongly disagrees with the cities' summary of the contract dispute in their joint press release, but since we have made the mutual decision to procced to mediation it would be improper for us to comment further."

In 2021, the cities went through dispute resolution with the Sheriff's Office over costs but came to an agreement without using a mediator before the end of the budget cycle, according to Bradford.

The Sheriff's Office and Bradford would not go into the specifics of the differences in determining costs for services and said it was a "complicated" process.

Several methodologies are used to determine costs, although costs do not necessarily equal expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which provides a model for measuring police services.

Bradford, however, said one of the most expensive portions of the contract is patrol units, whose costs have increased but service levels have not.

Solvang, a city dependent on tourism, used more than $1 million of its reserves in 2020 to make up for the transient occupancy tax and sales shortfalls attributed directly to the COVID-19 shutdowns, officials said during a January 2021 meeting.

The city could pay for about four to five staff positions with the increased amount requested by the Sheriff's Office, according to Bradford, who also noted that cities would have to "accommodate growth" and "potential reductions in services" to afford the increase.

There is no deadline to reach a resolution, but if one is not reached, Bradford said the cities and sheriff will have to resort to "contract law."

Both parties must agree on a date to pick a mediator, according to terms of the contract, but one had yet to be set Wednesday.