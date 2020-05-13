Buellton Stroll brings music to neighborhoods in quarantine

Concerts came to the shut-in home quarantining residents of Buellton on Wednesday, as walking musicians performed in the city’s “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll.”
Two professional-level Solvang Conservatory students, Kaitlyn Greenwood on violin and Luke Hemming on guitar, entertained people out for exercise, the homebound who could hear from inside and workers at Jonata School who came out to listen to the instrumental performances.
The city of Buellton launched the arts and culture program in an effort to brighten the spirits of those sheltering in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Thanks to some of the COVID-19 business restrictions being relaxed on Friday, many Lompoc retailers have spent the past several days reopening their shops and preparing for what could be a critical return to business.
A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.
Canceling popular events might prevent a rush of tourists. The city of Solvang in Santa Barbara County, whose windmills and half-timbered architecture draw more than 1.5 million visitors a year, canceled a May procession of 750 cowboys, called The Rancheros Visitadores, for the first time in 89 years.
The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.