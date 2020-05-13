Buellton Stroll brings music to neighborhoods in quarantine
0 comments
featured

Buellton Stroll brings music to neighborhoods in quarantine

  • Updated
  • 0

Concerts came to the shut-in home quarantining residents of Buellton on Wednesday, as walking musicians performed in the city’s “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll.”

Two professional-level Solvang Conservatory students, Kaitlyn Greenwood on violin and Luke Hemming on guitar, entertained people out for exercise, the homebound who could hear from inside and workers at Jonata School who came out to listen to the instrumental performances.

The city of Buellton launched the arts and culture program  in an effort to brighten the spirits of those sheltering in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More of the mobile performances are planned in other neighborhoods on May 16, 20 and 23. For more information and route maps, see http://buelltonrec.com/buellton/Event/#top.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked
Local

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

  • Updated

A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge
Local

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge

  • Updated

The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News