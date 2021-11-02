Buellton will play host to a followup version of the inaugural three-day music and big top jubilee that took place in downtown Solvang in 2019 with a "bigger than ever" community event presented by Discover Buellton.

Buellton Fall Fest will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14. The event will feature over 20 carnival rides and games, and more than 50 street fair food vendors, according to event producer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events, who also produced last year's Solvang Fall Fest.

There is no admittance fee to the family-fun festival that will cater to all age groups, complete with carnival rides: Ferris wheel, bumper cars, the Kamikaze, fun houses, the Dragon and the Zipper. Local craft beer, wine and food vendors will be on-site.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Fall Fest to Buellton," Nuño said. "We have grown to fall in love with the city of Buellton and enjoy managing events like the Buellton Brew Fest and Buellton Wine and Chili Festival — amongst other events in the Santa Ynez Valley, like Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Olivos Day in the Country and others."

The sleepy town is set to come alive with music over the weekend with over 30 featured bands on two stages including nationally touring bands Soltribe and Artikal Sound System.

Soltribe, San Antonio-based reggae/alternative band, will headline Saturday's music performance from 8 to 10 p.m., according to the event schedule. Soltribe band leader Anthony Berdecio is a highly acclaimed musician and was hand-selected by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bon Jovi for touring support, Nuño said.

The following evening, Artikal Sound System, a national touring reggae band based out of South Florida, will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m., and will "bring an energetic presence," according to Nuño. The band will conclude the fall festival.

Ultimate '80s band Molly Ringwald Project will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Other local performers include semifinalist of NBC's "The Voice" Will Breman, Cornerstone Reggae, Vineyard Byrdz, New Vibe, Cadillac Angels, Sam Kulchin, Echo Switch, Angie and the Nightmares, Lazer Beam and Ryland.

The event also will feature the second Battle of the Teenage Bands featuring four bands comprised of talented youth taking center stage on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to Kathy Vreeland, executive director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, a centrally located festival will allow for many area residents to walk or ride bikes to the festivities.

“We’re looking forward to having the Fall Fest come to Buellton and provide our community and visitors with a weekend of fun and entertainment," she said.

Proceeds from the Buellton Fall Festival will benefit the Solvang Arts and Music Foundation, which brings music and arts education programs to Solvang's K-8 students.

For more information, to view the band lineup and to purchase ride tickets, go to www.buelltonfallfest.com.