The Buellton Wine & Chili Fest was back in full swing Sunday at Flying Flag RV Resort with the return of its coveted annual chili cook-off competition, which had been called off in 2021 due to the pandemic after full cancellation of the festival in 2020.

"This is the first year it's fully back [since the pandemic] with all its glory," said event spokeswoman Jen Ortega.

According to Ortega, as many as 1,400 attendees from near and far turned out for the annual event that centered around tastings from area wineries, breweries and spirits companies — and to play a part in some friendly competition.

In addition to tastings, attendees were invited to cast their votes in the People's Choice beer, wine and chili competitions.

The people spoke, and Buellton's own Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. clinched the top spot in the craft beer category, followed by Tarantula Hill Brewing, then M Special of Santa Barbara.

Opolo Vineyards of Paso Robles placed first, Buellton's Brick Barn took second, and Sapien won third in the People's Choice red wine competition. White wine winners were Brick Barn in first, Lompoc Wine in second and Navarro Winery of Philo in third.

People's Choice winners were also named in the categories of best red chili, chili verde and salsa. Winners in the red chili contest were Tarantula Hill Brewing in first, Red Beards Hot Sauce in second and The Makers Son in third. Salsa winners selected by festivalgoers were Gabe Solorio in first, La Tequila in second and Tarantula Hill Brewing in third. Tarantula Hill Brewing took first in the chili verde category, followed by local entrant Beverly Snyder, then Elubia’s Kitchen.

A separate and formal contest called by judges was held in the same three food categories. Judges named Red Beards Hot Sauce first-place winner in the red chili category, with Solvang Brewing snagging second place and Lidos taking third.

Judges also selected individual entrant Jeff Molinar as the top salsa-maker, with Pete Lima chosen as second-place winner and Lompoc's Birria Boyz a close third.

The event also featured vendors, food trucks and live entertainment from Paradise Kings, DJ FIU and award-winning performer The Real Doug Lane.

