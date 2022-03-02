The annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival slated for Sunday, March 20, at Flying Flag RV Resort will return to tradition, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as a chili cook-off competition.

Local businesses and residents are invited to battle for the best bite and see who in the Valley whips up the finest chili or salsa, according to event organizers who say cash prizes will be awarded in three chili categories: red chili, chili verde and salsa.

Hopeful chili and salsa cooks are invited to register at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or email info@surfbeerfest.com for more information.

The one-day event will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. and will feature retail vendors, food trucks and live entertainment from Paradise Kings, DJ FIU, and The Real Doug Lane, an award-winning American performer and Army veteran.

Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests under 21, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.

Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets for the "The Brew Bus," which transports event participants to and from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.

No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.

