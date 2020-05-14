Buellton youngsters lighten quarantine load
Buellton youngsters lighten quarantine load

Andy and Oliver Jenkins stand behind their joke of the day table Wednesday at their home on Second Street in Buellton.

 Len Wood, Staff

Andy and Oliver Jenkins saw an increasing number of people pass by their Buellton home on quarantine walks, so they decided to lighten the exercisers' worries.

They put out a table in front of their Second Street house to share a joke of the day and a Lego of the day.

Wednesday's joke was, "What falls and never gets hurt?" Rain.

Tuesday's joke was, "What is a tornado's favorite game?" Twister.

They alternate who builds the Lego of the day. Oliver's Wednesday contribution was a pirate ship.

Their mother said distance learning isn't a problem, since they are home-schooled.

