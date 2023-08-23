Buellton's Highline Adventures park features 'biggest, fastest ziplines in California'

Adventure seekers can now look to Buellton for new immersive outdoor experiences, in addition to horseback riding and trail hiking, with Highline Adventures — home to the biggest and fastest ziplines in California, according to park owner Jeff Hartman.

Located at 700 East Highway 246 in Buellton, Highland Adventures ziplining tour opened to the public in July, and more recently, began taking reservations for the high ropes Adventure Course — designed for those with a little "American Ninja Warrior" in them.

"We've been doing great," Hartman said, having put 12 park guides through extensive training to assist visiting adventurers. Guides are taken through 80 hours of training and must successfully pass a final test, he said. "But we’ll need closer to 18 to 20 [guides]. So it’s been a lot of training."

The park's Ziplining Tour features three dual ziplines with over 7,500 feet of cable that reach as high as 400 feet, and offer some of the most expansive views of the Santa Ynez Valley.

In the recently opened Adventure Course, climbers are attached to a sophisticated belay and cable system that ascends as high as 60 feet, can play around in — or above — a canopy of old oak trees, putting their skills to the test in a series of aerial ropes courses that increase in difficulty.

"You can roam free — with supervision by park rangers, of course," Hartman said. "You can self-navigate, choose to go left, right or straight."

No matter the course chosen, climbers must first prove their ability to tackle the Green Course with ease before graduating to the most difficult Black Course, the highest of all four aerial rope systems that reaches 60 feet, complete with intense climbing challenges.

"No matter what, you're constantly connected by a lifeline," Hartman added, noting that both the climbing course and ziplines are safety regulated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or OSHA, similar to theme parks Disneyland and Magic Mountain.

"Safety is our absolute number one priority here," he said.

A long road

In 2020, Hartman took over the once-controversial zipline course project — formerly dubbed the "Sierra Grande Rural Recreation Project" — which had been launched by local business owner Stuart Gildred.

Gildred, who no longer is involved in the business, ran into several stops and starts and hours of testimony until the project's approval by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in July of 2016.

"This project started 10 years ago," Hartman said, "and it took until 2022 to pull the permits."

Construction was the easy part, as building the course began in March 2022 and completed the same year in November.

"The hardest part was getting the permits; that’s what takes the longest," Hartman said. "Construction was fairly [straight forward]."

The 2-hour zipline program consists of three cable tours, all of which are included in the tour price of $175. A 25% locals-only discount also is available.

Hartman's hope is that the community will turn out to support new outdoor recreation in the area, which he said aims to get local families outside and enjoying nature.

"We’re developing our membership package now," he noted, which will be made available to locals only. That will likely roll out "later in September. We’re just trying to get staffed up now," he said.

Each zipline tour is distinct, but all promise breathtaking views of the Santa Ynez Valley from as high up as 400 feet, according to Hartman. One such tour soars over eight acres of growing grounds of protea flower situated on Hartman's family ranch, a 1,200-acre property that at one time ran cattle and horses.

The protea species is a 300 million-year-old prehistoric flowering plant.

The zipline tour includes Line No. 1, which Hartman said is the slowest and most scenic tour — but the longest as zipliners travel 3,360 feet of cable. Conversely, Line No. 2 stretches 1,500 feet and travels as fast as 40 miles per hour based on weight, while the fastest, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour plus, is Line No. 3, which spans 2,600 feet of Valley floor.

"I always grew up with sports and outdoor activities, and once my wife and I had kids, we looked around the Valley and saw there weren't’ a lot of outdoor activities for the family," he said. "We just really saw it as a need."

Hours of operation and a required pre-registration form for adventure park and zipline tours is available at highlineadventures.com