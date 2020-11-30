Burning vehicle sparks 1-acre vegetation fire on Mail Road between Lompoc and Buellton

A vehicle that caught fire on Mail Road between Lompoc and Buellton on Sunday sparked a 1-acre vegetation fire that was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The fire, dubbed the Smoke incident, was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, approximately 5 miles west of Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle that was fully engulfed with flames spreading into the surrounding brush.

Bulldozers, water tenders, hand crews and engine companies converged on the scene to fight the fire that grew to an acre as it moved toward a vineyard, which helped keep the fire's progression in check, according to Bertucelli.

Although crews stopped the fire at an acre, the vehicle that caught fire was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened or damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Bertucelli.

