Businesses pitching in to keep Santa Maria Fairpark alive

Businesses in Santa Barbara County have stepped up to help the Santa Maria Fairpark from folding, and now the organizers of three fundraisers are hoping the public also will pitch in.
The Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation, the fundraising arm of the 37th District Agricultural Association that operates the Fairpark, has scheduled fundraisers for the first three Saturdays in October — a rummage sale Oct. 3, a drive-through barbecue Oct. 10 and a raffle Oct. 17.
The goal is to raise enough money to pay the Fairpark’s bills at least until January, said Rebecca Barks, president of the foundation board of directors.
“It is a state agency, but it’s not funded by the state,” Barks said of the association and Fairpark. “Schools are a state agency, but they’re a service. They don’t make money, so they’re funded by the state.
“But the Fairpark makes money,” she continued. “It is a business, not a service, so it’s not funded by the state. Ninety-nine percent of its income comes from events. … That’s been on hold for six months because of COVID.”
When the state shut down businesses and social activities in an attempt to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, it pulled the plug on the Santa Barbara County Fair and the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, the two biggest sources of income for the Fairpark.
But it also killed smaller events — fundraisers for nonprofit organizations like the Relay for Life, car shows to benefit charities, Christmas parties and more.
With no income, the 37th District Agriculture Association had to scale things back.
“We’re talking about going from 30-plus full-time employees down to six,” Barks said, adding that throughout the year, the Fairpark employs about 1,000 seasonal workers whose livelihoods are also being impacted.
“We’re hanging in there,” said Kevin Merrill, a member of the 37th District Agricultural Association board of directors, who credited the skeleton staff with keeping the Fairpark out of the red thus far.
“They’re being very creative,” he said. “Autumn [Acquistapace, interim CEO] … and those folks are really working hard to keep that thing alive.”
Barks agreed: “They’re really trying to think outside the box.”
Merrill said a couple of people in Congress have put forward assistance proposals, but they’re tied up with other COVID-19 funding packages.
“We got caught up in the quagmire of politics back there,” he said. “I don’t think anything will be coming anytime soon.”
Barks said the Fairpark has realized a little income from facility rentals, but it’s not enough to cover the bills.
“That’s where we come in,” Barks said of the foundation. “We fill in the gaps. It’s as simple as paying the electric bill for them, paying the staff’s salary. Our goal is to get to January when we’ll have a better understanding of what COVID looks like for 2021.”
Fundraisers ahead
The first fundraiser is a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Fairpark auction barn.
“We asked the community to give us all their little treasures,” Barks said.
As a bonus for bargain hunters, the West Coast Kustoms Flea Market will offer new and used vintage car parts there at the same time.
The big push is the #savethesmfairpark drive-through barbecue to be presented with the American Cancer Society from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Cool Hand Luke’s.
“We’re participating with Relay for Life, because normally they have their walk at the Fairpark,” Barks said, so proceeds will be split between Walk for Life and the Fairpark.
“Cool Hand Luke’s is saying, ‘Hey, we’ll step up and do what we can,’” Barks said, so the restaurant will be selling tickets on-site that day, although the goal is to sell tickets in advance.
She said Pepsi, Cowboy Cookies and G. Brothers Kettle Corn have donated items for sale to those picking up barbecue meals that include slices of tri-tip, a quarter of a chicken, rice, beans and a dinner roll for $13.
Numerous businesses have also signed on as sponsors.
The third fundraiser is a raffle Oct. 17 at Nielsen Building Materials in Solvang. Tickets are $10 each for a chance to win one of five items, each worth between $500 and $1,000.
Barks said many businesses have also contacted the Fairpark to simply make flat donations.
“We have the support of the community to keep the Fairpark alive,” Merrill said. “The community now understands the dilemma we’re in and is starting to help.”
