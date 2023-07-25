Close to 1,000 butterflies, including more than two dozen tropical species from Costa Rica, are on display in the Butterflies Alive! exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History through Sept. 4.
Museum guests are invited to take a walk through a colorful garden located in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion and immerse themselves in the experience as the the butterflies flutter around freely.
The exhibit features a variety of butterflies that include local favorites like the monarch to exotic tropical species such as the Blue Morpho and giant swallowtail.
While in the garden, guests can learn about the life cycle and behavior of the colorful invertebrate while observing them up close.
Access to the exhibit is included with admission.
The exhibit is open Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry into the pavilion at 4 p.m.
Reservations are recommended at sbnature.org/tickets.