I don’t know what it is, but in the past few months, I’ve been breaking shoelaces right and left. And since I’m usually rushing out the door when it happens, I end up just retying the two frayed ends together, figuring I’ll replace them the next time I’m at the store. But the ones I’ve found at the drugstore, the hardware store and the grocery store have all been too long, and I’ve ended up unable to use them.

Having finally reached my limit for seeing tied, tattered and knotted strings sticking out from the throat of my slick-looking dress shoes and my comfortable chukka boots, I set out today in search of new laces. (And yes, I said "the throat" as it's the part of the shoe between the tongue and the toe.)

I knew they had to be less than 27 inches in length because that was the shortest I could find last time and they were way too long. All the ones I found on this occasion were either 30 or 27 inches, except for one pair marked 6 inches. I didn’t think 6 inches would be long enough, but I also thought that what I saw through the clear plastic window of the package looked longer than 6 inches. I went back and forth on whether to buy them, even though they were only a few bucks. What compelled me, finally, was the brand name displayed prominently on the package advertising a textile company (which I will not name) located in Rhode Island.

I don’t know why, but it made me feel that I was helping preserve our heritage and strengthen our country and culture by "buying American." Then I got home, opened the package and saw the words "made in China."

I was so incensed, I screamed. What, you can’t find a place in America that makes shoelaces!? And why? Because it’s a few cents more per unit?

I’m not looking to pick on this particular company, because there are plenty of examples to choose from, but that’s when it struck me that the strength of our country and our economy rests on the actions and decisions of people.

It’s easy to blame "corporations" or "the government," but really, it’s people making the decisions. In this case, someone in Rhode Island made the decision to take their business to China rather than to a factory 14 miles away that actually makes shoelaces.

We can come up with all the bright ideas in the world — all the economically viable solutions, sensible and compassionate policies, and community-building programs — and it doesn't mean squat if people and companies are motivated by maximum financial profit over a broader concept of success, well-being (including but not limited to financial well-being) and positive impact.

I admit that I am not blameless here or immune from scrutiny; I’m sure there are at least 50 products within 25 feet of where I’m sitting right now that were made in China. Because everything is, right? Wrong.

I happen to know that I can find (almost?) anything I want or need — from vitamin supplements to dish towels to home appliances to garden tools, to you name it — made right here in the USA, if I really want to, which is why I didn’t buy the sunglasses that were on display next to the shoelaces, even though I need a pair, and even though they looked and felt great and were comfortable and affordable. I didn’t because they, and all the glasses on the rack, were “made in China,” and that matters to me.

I’m not an isolationist. I strive for universal consciousness, but I have witnessed the power and positive impact of community and local action, and I think it is the solution to many of our economic and health-related woes.

I urge producers and consumers, bosses and workers, voters and elected officials to choose "local" as more than a marketing term but, rather, as a strategy to strengthen our communities and benefit ourselves and our neighbors.