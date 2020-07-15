By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County
By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases

  • Additional daily cases: 89
  • Hospitalizations: 81 (27 ICU) 
  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 3,412
  • Recovered: 3,049
  • Deaths: 29
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1,924
  • Recovered: 1,714
  • Total cases among Orcutt residents: 134
  • Recovered: 123
  • Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 43
  • Recovered: 35
  • Total cases among Lompoc residents: 252
  • Recovered: 223
  • Total tests performed in county: 58,741

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 15, 2020. 

Figures for total cases, recovered cases and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

