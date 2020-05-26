By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County
By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases

  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 633
    • Recovered: 492
    • Deaths: 10 
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 285
    • Recovered: 208
    • Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 971
    • Recovered: 882
    • Deaths: 2
  • Total tests performed in county: 16,443

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 26, 2020

