By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 633
- Recovered: 492
- Deaths: 10
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 285
Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 971
- Recovered: 208
- Recovered: 882
- Deaths: 2
- Total tests performed in county: 16,443
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 26, 2020
