By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County
0 comments

By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 Cases

    • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 2,170
      • Recovered: 1,310
      • Deaths: 26
      Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1213
      • Recovered: 742
    • Total cases among Orcutt residents: 78
      • Recovered: 58
    Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 21
      • Recovered: 16
    Total cases among Lompoc residents: 156
      • Recovered: 118

Total tests performed in county: 42,726

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 1, 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News