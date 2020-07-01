By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 2,170
- Recovered: 1,310
- Deaths: 26
- Recovered: 742
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1213
- Total cases among Orcutt residents: 78
- Recovered: 58
- Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 21
- Recovered: 16
- Total cases among Lompoc residents: 156
- Recovered: 118
Total tests performed in county: 42,726
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 1, 2020
