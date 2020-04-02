C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets during COVID-19 emergency

C.A.R.E.4Paws is increasing its support for low-income, senior, disabled and homeless Santa Barbara County residents to ensure their animals can stay with them during the coronavirus emergency, said Isabelle Gullo, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
The organization has increased the amount of pet food it provides through its Companion Pet Assistance program, with its Mobile Pet Meals team delivering dog and cat food and cat litter directly to seniors in need countywide, Gullo said.
C.A.R.E.4Paws also delivers food to low-income housing facilities and senior centers with Meals-on-Wheels programs and provides food through its mobile veterinary clinic, which is still offering affordable medical treatment to dogs and cats.
In addition, the organization participates in weekly emergency food distributions, with the Foodbank and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and has several Pet Resource Centers set up where pet owners can pick up food and supplies and sign up for critical veterinary care
Those include the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter on Foster Road and the Good Samaritan Shelter on West Morrison Avenue, both in Santa Maria, and Bridgehouse on Sweeney Road in Lompoc.
County law enforcement officials have said domestic violence calls have increased since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and C.A.R.E.4Paws provides temporary fostering and boarding of pets for victims of domestic violence through Safe Haven, in partnership with Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.
For more information about obtaining pet food and supplies, drop-off locations for pet food donations, Mobile Clinic services, Safe Haven care and making financial donations, visit care4paws.org or contact the organization at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.
