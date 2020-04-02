You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets during COVID-19 emergency
0 comments
top story

C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets during COVID-19 emergency

Isabelle Gullo, executive director, C.A.R.E.4Paws

Isabelle Gullo, executive director of C.A.R.E.4Paws, holding Eddies in this photo taken in January, said her organization has increased the amount of pet food it is supplying to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

 Len Wood, Staff

C.A.R.E.4Paws is increasing its support for low-income, senior, disabled and homeless Santa Barbara County residents to ensure their animals can stay with them during the coronavirus emergency, said Isabelle Gullo, executive director of the nonprofit organization.

The organization has increased the amount of pet food it provides through its Companion Pet Assistance program, with its Mobile Pet Meals team delivering dog and cat food and cat litter directly to seniors in need countywide, Gullo said.

C.A.R.E.4Paws also delivers food to low-income housing facilities and senior centers with Meals-on-Wheels programs and provides food through its mobile veterinary clinic, which is still offering affordable medical treatment to dogs and cats.

In addition, the organization participates in weekly emergency food distributions, with the Foodbank and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and has several Pet Resource Centers set up where pet owners can pick up food and supplies and sign up for critical veterinary care

Those include the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter on Foster Road and the Good Samaritan Shelter on West Morrison Avenue, both in Santa Maria, and Bridgehouse on Sweeney Road in Lompoc.

County law enforcement officials have said domestic violence calls have increased since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and C.A.R.E.4Paws provides temporary fostering and boarding of pets for victims of domestic violence through Safe Haven, in partnership with Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

For more information about obtaining pet food and supplies, drop-off locations for pet food donations, Mobile Clinic services, Safe Haven care and making financial donations, visit care4paws.org or contact the organization at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

Related to this story

+6
Testing issues cloud scope of California's virus outbreak

Testing issues cloud scope of California's virus outbreak

  • Updated

California is ramping up testing for coronavirus even as a backlog of 59,000 pending tests is growing, delaying some people from getting results for up to 12 days and leaving an incomplete picture of how widespread the outbreak is in the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News