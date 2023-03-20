C.A.R.E.4Paws will roll out a new mobile veterinary clinic in a couple of months after a fundraiser Saturday at La Lieff Wines in Santa Barbara brought in more than the balance needed to purchase the unit, a spokeswoman said.
“With the generous support of the community, we met and even exceeded that goal, and the new clinic rolls out in May,” said Isabelle Gullo, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting pets and their owners.
She said the organization had to raise $350,000 to purchase the 37-foot mobile clinic.
“The new clinic, which is an addition to our two existing and much older units, is going to allow us to help a lot more pets’ families in underserved communities of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” Gullo said.
The new mobile clinic will be unveiled May 21 during the Happy Tails celebration and fundraiser at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, she said.
C.A.R.E.4Paws assists 20,000 pet families per year and to date has vaccinated 65,000 pets, performed 16,500 spay and neuter operations and distributed 1.2 million pounds of pet food.
For more information, visit https://care4paws.org/.