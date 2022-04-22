Four thousand pounds of rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake on Thursday, just in time for Santa Barbara County's 25th annual Fish Derby that attracts anglers of all ages for a chance to win cash prizes.

Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, ahead of the multi-age fishing competition Saturday and Sunday.

The fish range in size from half-pound "catchables" to 8-pound trophies, a county spokeswoman said, bringing the total stocking season to 16,000 pounds.

Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and ends at noon Sunday, April 24. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end the derby on Sunday.

The event will take place rain or shine, according to organizers, and is a major fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, which each year hosts the community fishing event.

The cost for on-site registrations from April 22 to 24 is $45. Registration for youths age 4 to 15 is $10.

In addition, all anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license to participate. As an option, licenses can be purchased on-site at the marina.

For more information, visit www.troutderby.org or call the fish derby hotline at 805-693-8381.

