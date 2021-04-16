Cachuma Lake restocked with 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout

Cachuma Lake recently welcomed 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout, representing the fourth and final delivery of the season by Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

County Parks was granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to a spokesperson, and the latest delivery is just in time for spring and summer.

Officials encourage visitors to enjoy the bounty while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines posted throughout the park.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. Boat, pontoon, outboard and kayak rentals also are available at the Cachuma Lake Marina.

For those who plan to bring their own vessels, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to a visit due to quagga mussel restrictions in place at the lake.

To review vessel requirements and launching protocols, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, road and weather conditions in advance. For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040.