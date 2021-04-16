You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cachuma Lake restocked with 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout
0 comments

Cachuma Lake restocked with 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout

Cachuma Lake 4th planting

A final 4,000-pound delivery of rainbow trout makes its way into Cachuma Lake in time for the spring and summer season.

 Contributed photo

Cachuma Lake recently welcomed 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout, representing the fourth and final delivery of the season by Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

County Parks was granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to a spokesperson, and the latest delivery is just in time for spring and summer. 

Officials encourage visitors to enjoy the bounty while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines posted throughout the park.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. Boat, pontoon, outboard and kayak rentals also are available at the Cachuma Lake Marina.

For those who plan to bring their own vessels, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to a visit due to quagga mussel restrictions in place at the lake. 

To review vessel requirements and launching protocols, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, road and weather conditions in advance. For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040. 

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities and nature programs for all ages.

For reservations and more information, visit www.sbparks.org.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin
Local

Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin

  • Updated

Unfortunately, these cutie-tangerine-sized, deep-purple-colored invertebrates covered by needle-sharp spines have a vast appetite for kelp. They will graze and clear-cut green, red and brown varieties of seaweed and any other types of algae they can get a hold of, creating vast urchin barrens where hardly anything grows on the rocky reefs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News