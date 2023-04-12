After more than 10 years of being under capacity, Cachuma Lake is full following the recent series of winter storms.
In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara has welcomed 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout to the lake this stocking season, with the most recent 4,000 pounds arriving April 10.
The fish range in size from half pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek.
This latest delivery arrives in time for the 26th annual Fish Derby happening Saturday and Sunday. The derby is a fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the education, enjoyment and protection of the Cachuma Lake area.
More than $5,000 in cash prizes and thousands more in merchandise will be awarded. Registration before April 13 is $40 and on-site registration on April 14-16 is $45. For children 4-15 registration is $10.
For more information, visit www.troutderby.org or call the derby hotline at (805) 693-8381.
Visitors can also enjoy other park amenities including guided lake cruises, Junior Rangers, disc golf, hiking trails, live music and food at Hook’d Bar and Grill.
The park is brimming with water and optimal recreation and relaxation opportunities, according to county public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta.
Equipment is available to rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.
Due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, visit boating and vessel requirements at the county's website, countyofsb.org.