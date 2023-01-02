Cal Poly universities’ “Road to Reclamation” float that takes a small scene on a forest floor, featuring animated snails and colorful mushrooms, and blows it up to gigantic proportions, received the Extraordinaire Award at the 134th Rose Parade held Monday.
The honor, announced two hours before the start of the parade, recognizes the parade’s most extraordinary float, including those 55 feet in length and greater, said Annie Doody, the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo team president. It’s the second time the schools have been lauded for creating the parade’s most extraordinary float; the first was 2019’s outer-space entry, “Far Out Frequencies.”
“I am so proud of everyone on this team and all the hard work they put into making this happen,” Doody said about 6:15 a.m.
The entry exemplifies the parade’s 2023 theme of “Turning the Corner” — celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings. “Road to Reclamation” transforms a small scene in nature and magnifies it to bigger-than-life proportions showcasing nature’s regenerative power.
It stood out among other entries because of its assembly of colorful gastropods. Snails are important to their ecosystems as they consume dead leaves on a forest floor and ultimately return it to the environment as soil. In addition, snails are a major food source for other creatures in the food chain.
Mechanical engineering student Benjamino Cruz, a four-year member of the Cal Poly team, submitted the original concept for “Road to Reclamation.” Cruz is the San Luis Obispo team’s construction chair, overseeing the yearlong process, who drove the float on the 5.5-mile parade route as one of the four unseen operators.
“I’m sleepy, but I’m ready to go,” Cruz said after hearing the announcement by parade officials at the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association’s Tournament House.
Cruz agreed the float is an extraordinary work, adding: “I think just the composition of it. It looks like a painting from every angle. I’m incredibly proud.”
Riding shotgun with Cruz was the Pomona campus’s construction chair, Logan Hauptman, who is also studying mechanical engineering. The others who rode below the float’s decorative foam shell were: Jeremiah Lee, a third-year computer science student from Salinas; and Collin Marfia, a second-year history major, from Brentwood, both from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
As drive-engine operator, Marfia oversaw the engine that propelled the float along the parade route “to make sure it doesn’t overheat or anything of that nature,” said Doody, who was the animation operator on the 2022 float. Teammate Lee operated the float animation.
The animations brought to life the three largest snails. Along with moving eyestalks, the front and back snails had articulated necks. The front snail was devouring a leaf, while the back snail put on a show of its own. It rode a flat-topped toadstool to a height of 25 feet; from its vantage point the snail’s head moved to gaze at paradegoers as the float rolled along. A trio of small “baby” snails, moved in a circle on the branch as if chasing each other. Finally, three ladybugs scattered across the diorama unfurled wings in preparation for flight.
“This year, one of the things our electronics team has been working on is actually redesigning an animation system,” Doody said. “They’ve written some script, and they’ve been figuring out how to connect hydraulic cylinders and motors to it so they actually will be using this new animation system for the parade. We’re all very excited about it.”
More than 70 students, equally split from each Cal Poly SLO and Cal Poly Pomona, worked to finish the float, aided throughout the year by hundreds of student volunteers who turned out to assist on campus float workdays.
“Our student float builders combine the best of NASA innovation and ingenuity with the gee-whiz enthusiasm of a Broadway show; I couldn’t be prouder of them and their justly acclaimed reputation as dreamers, designers and float builders,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, who was in Pasadena to watch the parade. “‘Road to Reclamation’ not only represents our students and their teammates from Pomona — it represents our Learn by Doing education to the world in a gorgeous holiday bouquet.
“Every Cal Poly float through the years has started as a simple spark of an idea that must be brought to life using skills learned in classrooms and labs, from computers and engineering to growing flowers. Students then put that knowledge into action with true grit — grinding, pounding and welding steel and machining parts, testing and retesting the mechanics, and finally burnishing the yearlong effort with the softness of an artist’s palette of floral color.”
It was one of only six self-built entries in this year’s extravaganza. The parade included 38 other floats, including one for the Royal Court and each of the Rose Bowl teams, Penn State and the University of Utah, as well as 21 marching bands, 16 equestrian units and the 2023 grand marshal, former Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, whose recovery from a January 2011 assassination attempt epitomizes the parade’s 2023 “Turning the Corner” theme, organizers said.
Rose Parade officials estimate that 700,000 people saw the event in person, while last year 28.5 million Americans and a worldwide audience estimated at 28 million watched it on TV. In 2022, viewers in 70 nations tuned in to the coverage.