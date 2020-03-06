Cal Poly men's basketball falls at LBSU; still in contention for Big West Tournament

Despite Thursday’s loss, ninth-place Cal Poly remained in contention for a spot in the eight-team Big West Conference Tournament after eighth-place Cal State Fullerton dropped a 55-53 decision at UC Santa Barbara.

The qualify for the March 12-14 Big West Tournament, Cal Poly must win at UC Santa Barbara in Saturday’s 7 p.m. regular season finale and have Long Beach State win its Saturday matchup at Cal State Fullerton. That scenario would leave both Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton tied for eighth place with a 5-11 conference record. With both programs having lost twice to Big West regular season champion UC Irvine, the highest finishing program among CSUN or UC Santa Barbara (tied for second) or Hawai’i or UC Davis (tied for fourth) will determine who claims the No. 8 seed (based on Cal Poly or Cal State Fullerton’s regular season head-to-head results against the aforementioned four teams).

During Thursday’s matchup, Long Beach State was limited to a 1-for-9 shooting start and, with the Mustangs sinking three of their opening four three-point attempts, Cal Poly led after six minutes, 11-3.

Cal Poly, which held Long Beach State to a 29.2 (7-for-24) percent field goal mark in the first half, then kept the 49ers to just two field goals during an ensuing 10-minute span as the Mustangs furthered their lead to 31-14.