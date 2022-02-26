After reviewing 153 years of rainfall records from Cal Poly's Irrigation Training & Research Center, there has never been a back-to-back dry January followed by a parched February.
Over the many decades of rain data, if you saw a primarily dry January, it would be followed by a wet February and versa visa during the peak of our rainy season (July 1 through June 30).
However, that pattern started to change about 55 years ago, when in 1967, a minuscule 0.58 of an inch of rain was recorded during the combined period of January and February. The January and February of 1984 saw just 1.15 inches, while in 2020, 0.46 of an inch was recorded. This year, only 0.04 of an inch was reported — the driest combined January and February since 1871, when Cal Poly’s rainfall records started.
And not just Cal Poly, but the entire Central Coast has been nearly dry in 2022. So far this year, the Santa Maria Public Airport has only recorded 0.24 of an inch of precious precipitation, while the Paso Robles Municipal Airport has seen 0.29 of an inch.
Up north, San Francisco's last significant rain was 47 days ago, making this the fourth-longest winter dry period in its 173-year period of record. Rather than using only days with zero rain days, Jan Null of Golden Gate Weather Services uses the minimal (i.e., < 0.08") events like the one that occurred over last weekend (0.04") or drizzle events that accumulate a few hundredths. If no rain falls through March 6, which seems likely, San Francisco will tie its longest wintertime dry period at 57 days, according to Null.
Drier than typical rain season years may become the new normal.
Environmental journalist Mackenzie Shuman analyzed rainfall data from Cal Poly over the last 50 years, which showed the average long-term amount of rain that falls appears to be trending downward.
In 2002, now retired climatologist Bill Patzert predicted a decadeslong drought for California due to changes in the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) and global warming, which he now calls global heating.
"We've really been in a drought since 2000, with some wet years (2005, 2010, 2011 and 2017) in Central California," Patzert told me. "The wax and wane of wet years have given many a false sense of security," he added. "However, California has entered 'a new normal' of significantly more dry years resulting in lower lake levels, less groundwater, depleted aquifers and skimpier Sierra Nevada snowpack."
Patzert is predicting the condition will continue for much of California, which is not very reassuring given that we live in a semi-arid area.
He believes the reemergence of the large-scale PDO pattern shows there is much more than an isolated La Niña occurring in the Pacific Ocean.
"This multiyear Pacific Decadal Oscillation 'cool' trend can intensify La Niña or diminish El Niño impacts around the Pacific basin," Patzert explained.
His observation on how the cool phase of the PDO is producing below-average precipitation seems to be verified by the ongoing drought raging throughout the western United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation expects, Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, is predicted to drop 34 feet from its current level of 1,067 feet above sea level as of January 2022 to 1,033 feet above sea level by November of 2023, its lowest level since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president.