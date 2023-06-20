The Cal Poly Strawberry Center, in collaboration with the California Strawberry Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service in Salinas, was awarded $1 million in federal funding.
The money will be directed to the program's research in strawberry automation leading to enhanced sustainable farming practices, including workforce development.
The funding, awarded through the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023” bill, was championed by members of the California delegation in the House and Senate and will be recurring in future years.
The program's aim is to bring together farmers, entrepreneurs, researchers, educators and students to focus on development and deployment of innovative automation and mechanization technologies related to planting, pruning, pest management, picking and processing in the strawberry industry.
Funds will support applied research in the field and help foster a workforce pipeline to support sustainable food production needed to meet the demands of a growing population.
With this funding, the Cal Poly Strawberry Center will be able to provide hands-on training to graduate and undergraduate students from a mix of STEM and agricultural fields, with the goal of developing technologies to enhance workforce efficiency and safety while mitigating risks from pests and disease.
“This project will train the next generation of industry stewards who will be well-versed in crop production technologies and prepare them to become future leaders in agricultural technology,” said Gerald Holmes, director of the Cal Poly Strawberry Center.
The program's mission is to supply the industry with graduates who possess the capabilities and formal training necessary to tackle an array of critical issues, find solutions, and keep California’s strawberry industry at the forefront of research and production.
“The California Strawberry Commission and the Strawberry Center are constantly working to provide California strawberry family farming operations with the latest in farming automation, and this grant will certainly aid expanding automated farming practices,” said Rick Tomlinson, California Strawberry Commission president.
In 2021, California produced 90% of all strawberries grown in the U.S. Strawberries are California’s highest-value per-acre crop, generating $3.1 billion in direct impacts and an additional $2.1 billion in indirect impacts, according to Cal Poly.
In all, California strawberry farmers contribute a total of $5.2 billion to the economy, the university said in a press release.
“The Central Coast’s No. 1 product is the amazing fruits, vegetables and other agricultural goods that we grow to feed our region and the world,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal. “That’s why I work every week in Congress to ensure that our region — from its farms to its agricultural research institutions like Cal Poly — get the support they need from our federal budget.
"I was proud to fight for this investment, and I look forward to seeing the great and delicious work that the Strawberry Center does with this funding.”
The Census Bureau projects that the U.S. population will reach 438 million by 2050, increasing the demand for sustainably grown foods. At the Cal Poly Strawberry Center, the first year of this multi-year project will be focused on developing high-tech machinery to autonomously cut runners off strawberry plants.
Subsequent years’ work will include focused technological advances on the removal of weeds and unhealthy plant material in commercial, open-field production. This increases harvest yield and provides a non-chemical approach to decreasing concomitant pests and disease vectors, the school said.
Over the last five years, the Strawberry Center has developed and commercialized several types of enhanced strawberry production equipment such as the Lygus bug vacuum, spray rig, strawberry decapper, plastic hole puncher and hoop house disassembler.
The Cal Poly Strawberry Center was founded in 2014 and is a partnership between the California Strawberry Commission and Cal Poly. Its mission is to increase the sustainability of the California strawberry industry through research and education that is aligned with grower needs.