International futurist Matt Griffin returned for a second year as the featured guest speaker at the EconAlliance Future Forum, where he again delivered science fiction-like predictions about innovations set to challenge major industries in California over the next 30 years.

Griffin's presentation focused on agriculture, energy, health care, transportation and space as they relate to Santa Barbara County.

"Every single industry is being disrupted," said Griffin, founder of U.K.-based 311 Institute, an advisory agency that helps global brands and governments build sustainable legacies.

Ahead of the Dec. 2 dinner event at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, Griffin described in an interview the ways in which emerging technologies could significantly benefit the local economy, chiefly agriculture and space.

Specific to food producers, he cited the possible use of edible electronic tags to track top-producing crops like the heralded strawberry, which was the county's No. 1 crop in 2020, valued at $727.4 million, according to the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office annual report.

Edible tags could prove to be useful, he said, furnishing vital information to both distributor and consumer about the movement of food products as they make their way through the supply chain. The technology — a form of microbial spray-on — is applied before the food begins its journey and offers a glimpse into the distance traveled and nutritional content. The information could also offer a food safety benefit, making it easier to identify the origin of foodborne illnesses, Griffin said.

The futurist also said a pivot from farming in the traditional sense to cultivating crops indoors in a controlled environment could boost the local economy and alleviate pressure on farmers experiencing crop failure due to drought conditions across the state.

Eighty-five percent of California is experiencing some level of drought, Griffin said, while still attempting to sustain production of more than 400 commodity crops each year.

"California has some of the richest farmland, but what is it without water?" Griffin asked.

The answer could be found in vertical farming, a process in which foods are cultivated in stacked layers set inside of an indoor structure such as a shipping container or repurposed warehouse, and fed a combination of natural and artificial light, such as high-powered LEDs. Instead of soil, other methods for growing crops are used, such as aeroponics, aquaponics or hydroponics.

"Local farmers could grow lettuce with 100% less water and pesticides at eight times the yield, and only produce organic crops," Griffin said. "Autonomous, vertical farms are coming, whether we like it or not."

Big corporations like Walmart, KFC and McDonald's are currently looking to these methods, Griffin said, while Amazon has already begun its investment in vertical farming in selected warehouses through its grocery arm, Amazon Fresh.

Even local ranchers could see change with the arrival of lab-made meat in a method called cellular agriculture, according to Griffin's predictions, an approach that doesn't require raising and killing animals.

He noted that a company in New York is ahead of the game, producing and selling lab-grown leather products.

"We have increasingly cracked the code for producing animal products without needing the animal," Griffin said.

Griffin said that raising cattle also adds to the state's water woes, with 70% of fresh water consumption appointed to agriculture, including water used to grow animal feed such as alfalfa.

A transition

Abandoning tradition, Griffin said, likely will be a challenge at first for some ranchers and farmers as advancements emerge and do away with the need for food to come from the ground.

"It's more sustainable," he said in reference to the agricultural industry that is under growing pressure amid trade wars, tariff hikes and extreme weather.

One advancement already here is 3D-printed home construction. In places such as Houston, single buildings and even small communities are being printed to help house their growing population, Griffin said. The cost of building via 3D printing is 50% less expensive than with lumber, Griffin said, and is 95% faster.

3D printing also will go to space.

In the very near future, according to Griffin, companies like Starlink, Blue Origin and Space Tango are not just aiming for the moon but aiming to build on it and retrofit it with technology.

A moon base built by 3D-printing technology launched from Earth via a reusable rocket and constructed by robots is not such a far-fetched idea, Griffin said.

"Vandenberg can be [at the] center of building a sustainability accelerator and become the space industry's leading model for creating new things in a sustainable way," Griffin said, "if they position themselves as a space start-up community."

These far-out predictions, however, won't happen overnight, Griffin added.

"There is a transition," he said. "A lot of these shifts are being made at a very basic level."

