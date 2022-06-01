Fans who fill the Unocal Event Center for the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo enjoy watching an exciting performance by some of the country’s best cowboys and cowgirls during each performance of its four-day run.
But there is much more going on behind the scenes that helps build one of the most successful rodeos in the country.
Rodeo officials from throughout California will be coming to Santa Maria to learn some of the secrets that make the Elks Recreation Committee’s rodeo such a huge success while sharing their own success — and possibly horror stories.
“There are 41 professional rodeos throughout the state,” said Johnny Zamarzla, the president of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) California Circuit, during a recent telephone interview. “We’ve invited all of those rodeo committees to come to Santa Maria during the Elks Rodeo for an all-day planning session. We’ll also have other experts including Pro Rodeo Hall of Famers, stock contractors, and performers who will offer their ideas on improving local rodeos.”
The one-day conference is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, with a planning session followed by a world-famous Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue luncheon and a visit to the Elks Unocal Event Center for Saturday night’s rodeo performance.
“We’ll go over changes in our industry and learn the latest in animal welfare and animal rights. We are all committed to staging the finest rodeos and animal safety is always at the top of our priority lists so we’ll have animal welfare experts along with cowboys, cowgirls, and hopefully stock contractors to share tips on the proper care of rodeo stock,” said Zamarzla. “We also invite everyone to share their success stories, as well as things that didn’t work out too well, so that the committees can go home with new ideas that will help make their rodeos better.”
This is one of a series of seminars held across the state for rodeo committees.
“We had about 30 people attend one of our conferences last month in Salinas,” said Zamarzla. “We’re hoping for more this time as we work our way back to full strength after a tough couple of years.”
The conference concentrates on how to build a better rodeo both inside and outside the arena.
“We’ll hear from the Elks Recreation Committee about how they’ve built such a successful rodeo queen program. They’ve raised millions of dollars over the years and used all that money to help the community,” said Zamarzla. “Elks Rec will share how they’ve built their Golden Circle of Champions program from a local fundraising campaign to one that’s expanding nationally and I know they’ll encourage each rodeo committee to add Golden Circle events to their rodeos.”
Committees will share their best ideas for generating positive publicity and additional fundraising opportunities as well.
“I think we have to share to learn,” said Zamarzla. “Conferences like these help all of us make our individual rodeos better events for our communities.”