A reported $112.2 million will be set aside for highway improvements in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the California Transportation Commission decided at its May 12 meeting.

The regional improvements are part of a $924 million package deal to revamp critical transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the report details.

Local improvements in the plans include a $6.4 million project on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, Orcutt, Santa Maria and Nipomo in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The project will involve installation of a contrasting surface treatment, construction of maintenance vehicle pullouts, relocation of utilities, modification of drainage inlets and addition of erosion control, all to reduce mainenance and improve highway worker safety.

“Caltrans is building a brighter future through a transportation network that serves all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This significant investment will help us fortify and enhance our state’s vast network of highways, bridges, transit lines, bikeways and pedestrian routes.”

Further plans approved in the South County include a $100 million project to replace the existing pavement, widen the outside shoulders, replace guardrail and upgrade drainage systems on Highway 101 near the South Padaro Lane Undercrossing near Summerland.

To achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a $5.8 million project also is planned in which pedestrian ramps and sidewalks will be constructed at the Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing in Santa Barbara.

Nearly half of the $924 million in investment comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, known as Senate Bill SB 1, a legislative bill signed into law on April 28, 2017.

SB 1 funding provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between state and local agencies.

For more information on other transportation projects, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.