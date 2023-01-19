The 13th annual Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Monday, showcasing the region's food and wine scene through dozens of participating restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms.
Through Jan. 31, over two dozen eateries are featuring curated, chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40, or $50, while local participating wineries and tasting rooms are offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights, and discounts on bottle purchases.
Prices do not include tax and gratuity.
To view the most current list of participating establishments, visit www.visitsyv.com/restaurant-weeks
Establishments interested in participating are asked to email info@visitsyv.com.