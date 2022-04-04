A project to apply protective coatings to various bridge decks in Santa Barbara County began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in June, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Work began with the installation of signs and a striping operation at the Miranda Creek and Cuyama River bridges on Highway 166, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays and from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.
Travelers can also expect lane closures and one-way reversing traffic beginning Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the San Lucas Creek Bridge on Highway 154.
Similar lane closures and traffic control will start Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Constellation Road on Highway 1 near Lompoc, Shivers said.
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes at the construction sites, and message signs will alert drivers in those areas, he said.
Velarde Concrete Construction of San Fernando is the contractor for the $972,000 project.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.