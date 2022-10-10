Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez.

The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman Kenneth Kahn joined state Sen. Monique Limon, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Joan Hartmann's office and Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins for the groundbreaking ceremony located near the future Chumash Museum, in downtown Santa Ynez.

“This strong partnership with Caltrans has resulted in welcome transportation improvements that will enhance the user experience at our adjacent museum when it opens next year,” Kahn said.

Improvements to be made along a half-mile section of Hwy. 246 will include installation of artistic fencing, native plant landscaping, upgraded irrigation using recycled water, decorative crosswalks for pedestrians and bicyclists, and better directional signage.

The Clean California project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023, officials said.

Gubbins expressed pride in coordinating with the Chumash "to create highway elements that will beautify this busy, scenic route," and Caltrans Director Tony Tavares highlighted the importance of the project into the future.

“The Santa Ynez Valley has been a home to the Chumash people for thousands of years so it’s deeply gratifying for Caltrans to be able to work with the tribe on this project to create a gateway to the new Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center,” Tavares said.

The $32 million museum and cultural center, which broke ground in November 2018, will serve as a monument dedicated to the tribe’s heritage and history, offering educational opportunities to visitors about the Chumash people and their culture.

Chumash museum dreams becoming reality | Kenneth Kahn Commentary: As we get closer to the opening of our museum, we continue the dutiful work of creating engaging exhibits, developing educational programs for local schools and creating a space where visitors of all ages come together, learn and explore the many aspects of the Chumash.