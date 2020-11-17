You are the owner of this article.
Caltrans District 5 hosting series of presentations about Hwy 101 business plan
Caltrans District 5 hosting series of presentations about Hwy 101 business plan

Beginning Thursday, Caltrans District 5, in collaboration with the Central Coast Coalition, will host a series of virtual presentations discussing the U.S. 101 Business Plan. Meetings are open to the public.

Caltrans District 5 will host a series of virtual presentations about the U.S. 101 Business Plan during transportation agency meetings scheduled over the next few months. 

All meetings are open to the public. 

The business plan that is being developed in collaboration with the Central Coast Coalition recognizes Highway 101 throughout District 5 as a major economic benefit to the state and the nation, and encourages continued highway investments, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman. 

Caltrans District 5 officials will present transportation leaders at each meeting with the data, strategy and community support necessary to match corridor priorities with potential funding sources for the future implementation of projects.

The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The public can tune into the virtual meeting by visiting sanbenitocog.org/council-of-governments/

Additional meetings are as follows:

• Transportation Agency for Monterey, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Access via tamcmonterey.org/board-meetings

• San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Access via slocog.org/meetings-agendas/slocog-board

• Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Access via ambag.org/meetings

• Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Access via meetings.sbcag.org/

Coalition members include the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Council of San Benito County Governments, Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments and Caltrans District 5.

For more information on the Caltrans U.S. Highway 101 Business Plan, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/us-101-business-plan

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

