The northbound No. 2 lane of Highway 101 from the entrance at Gaviota State Park to a mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed for maintenance from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, through Thursday, May 12.

The rock scaling/clearing operation will be performed by a crew of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo to enhance public safety, according to Caltrans District 5.

The operation includes dislodging loose rocks from the slopes above and clearing rocks from the rock net system adjacent to the northbound lanes.

Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will warn motorists to prepare to stop as they approach the work zone area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

