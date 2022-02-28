Highway beautification work in Santa Maria, New Cuyama and Santa Ynez are three of 12 projects valued at a total of $11.5 million planned by Caltrans District 5 as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative.
Caltrans was awarded $312 million for 126 beautification projects along state highways from Newsom’s $1.1 billion initiative, a District 5 spokesman said.
Specific costs were not provided for the three Santa Barbara County projects.
Designed to foster cultural connections and civic pride, the projects are expected to generate 3,600 jobs as part of Caltrans’ multiyear initiative to remove trash and beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets and roads, spokesman Jim Shivers said.
He said 98% of the projects will benefit historically underserved or excluded communities and were developed in collaboration with tribal and local governments, nonprofit organizations and businesses.
Construction on various projects is scheduled to start in April.
The Santa Maria Historic Main Street Highway Beautification project on Highway 135, which starts at Highway 101 and follows Broadway through the city and Orcutt, will enhance crosswalks with custom aesthetic designs, according to the state list of projects.
Bulb-outs and decorative sidewalks will be added at intersection corners, and paving and landscaping in existing medians will be improved while landmark wayfinding artwork will be added at specific locations, according to the project description on the state list.
Artwork sleeves will be installed on sign and signal posts, and eBike charging facilities will be added along with “smart” street furniture and eco-pedestrian counters.
On Highway 166 East, the New Cuyama Carrizo Plain National Monument Highway project will establish a windrow of drought-tolerant shade trees, with species matching locals’ preference for seasonal spring flowers and fall color, along the highway.
The project will include adding gateway monuments with aesthetic elements, installing community identifiers and upgrading an existing historical marker with an improved setting and new text to replace its outdated inequitable narrative, according to the project description.
Right-of-way fencing that’s in poor condition will be replaced with decorative walls, and wood fencing on Main Street will be replaced with more durable metal fencing with artistic accents appropriate to local history and the native people of the region.
In Santa Ynez, the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project on Highway 246 will include installing custom-fabricated artist designed fencing and enhancing the foreground of the planned museum sign, according to the project description.
Landscaping will use only native plants, and irrigation will be provided using recycled water that’s already available.
Directional and reservation signs will be improved along with pedestrian access using aesthetic elements, the description says.
The Clean California initiative has already removed 6,300 tons of litter from state highways, and over the next three years, Caltrans expects another 1.2 million cubic yards of trash — enough to fill the Rose Bowl more than three times — to be removed from state highways.
Shivers said Caltrans has already hired 528 new personnel, including 428 maintenance workers who collect litter, remove graffiti and perform similar tasks.