Caltrans postpones resurfacing project at State Route 246 in Lompoc

Caltrans District 5 has postponed its four-day resurfacing project scheduled to fully close State Route 246 in Lompoc from Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9.

State Route 246 — from the separation with Highway 1 near North 12th Street — to Mission Gate Road will remain open until a new project start date is determined.

For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

