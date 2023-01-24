Southbound Highway 1 at the junction of State Route 246 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, resulting in a detour for travelers.
Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1 but will be directed east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101, according to Caltrans District 5.
Caltrans crews will rappel down the hillside above the roadway to dislodge debris and rock before clean up and reopening of the roadway to travel.
Caltrans suggests that travelers allow extra time for commuting.
Rock scaling is performed as a preventative maintenance measure to help ensure the safety of all travelers, according to Caltrans District 5.
Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
Information also can be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms.