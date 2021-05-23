A Caltrans study to identify a safe wildlife crossing through the Gaviota Pass will begin this summer in an effort to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and animals killed while attempting to cross Highway 101.

The purpose of the study, which will begin July 1, is to identify problem areas and locations where animals are safely crossing under the road, according to Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The study will include collection and analysis of one year's worth of wildlife data, as well as recommendations for safe undercrossing projects such as culverts. Additionally, it will gather data on how wildlife is using the corridor in general.

The Gaviota Pass corridor was a lower priority than other wildlife crossings, such as the Canada del Barro drainage project, until recently, according to Shivers.

"The need to study the larger corridor has been identified for several years," Shivers said. "With the recent concern over wildlife passage related to the [Canada del Barro] culvert replacement project and with the other wildlife corridor study locations now underway, the timing worked to focus attention and research monies toward the Gaviota corridor."

Various tools will be used to identify safe crossings, including a camera monitoring system; assessments of existing infrastructure and surrounding land use; and roadkill observations, including for black bears and mountain lions.

Shivers did not provide a cost for the project, citing continuing internal research.

A study published in 2017 by UC Davis' Road Ecology Center, however, estimated the total annual cost of property damage resulting from wildlife-vehicle collisions statewide at more than $130 million in 2016.

Additionally, California Highway Patrol statistics cited in the study showed that 89% percent of wildlife-vehicle collisions, or 6,119, in 2016 involved mule deer, while 2%, or 135 collisions, involved bears, and less than 1%, or 43 incidents, involved mountain lions.

"Records analyzed show some individual drivers involved in collisions with animals, or who drive by injured animals and report them, experience emotional trauma and if the animal is larger, also face damage to their vehicle and injury (or even death) to themselves," according to the study.

There have been at least five recorded mountain lion strikes and two recorded black bear strikes since 2016 in the Gaviota Pass area, according to Shivers.

Most recently, on May 16, a dead mountain lion was located on the highway that was likely killed while trying to cross the road, and a short distance away a 300-pound male black bear was struck by a motorist along Highway 101.

In the first incident, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the report of a deceased juvenile mountain lion spotted near the center divider, just south of the Gaviota Tunnel, shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Dustin Pierce, a CDFW biologist, adding the animal was likely struck by traffic.

The age and sex of the animal wasn't immediately determined and the remains were placed in cold storage until a necropsy is performed.

The incident involving the bear occurred later that day, shortly after 11:30 p.m., near the northbound offramp to Highway 1. The bear was struck by a Chevy Cobalt that was driven by a Lompoc woman, who wasn't identified, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez.

The bear, which was between the ages of 8 and 12, was later euthanized, according to Pierce, who added that often a goal is to remove the dead animals from the road as soon as possible in order to prohibit people from taking trophies off the carcasses.