Mission Hope Cancer Center will host a special cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship seminar on Saturday, Aug. 20, that will offer practical guidance for staying well, improving quality of life and maintaining hope through a cancer journey and beyond.
The event from 10 a.m. to noon will be held at Mission Hope, 1325 E. Church St., in Santa Maria, and feature a panel of experts.
Speakers include Timothy Auran, MD, interventional radiology; Wei Bai, MD, medical oncology/hematology; Thomas Bosshardt, MD, FACS, oncology surgeon; K. April Kennedy, MD, medical oncology/hematology; Samuel Kieley, MD, urologic oncology; Constantine Melitas, MD, advanced gastroenterology; Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD, FACS, breast surgical oncology; Ben Wilkinson, MD, FACRO, radiation oncology.
The master of ceremonies will be 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.
This is a great time to get the facts about cancer prevention strategies, early detection, treatment advances and survivorship techniques.
In addition to the cancer survivorship seminar, Mission Hope will celebrate 10 years of hope during an anniversary celebration that will include informative health and wellness booths on topics such as nutrition, cancer rehabilitation, cancer screenings and cancer survivorship.
Complimentary gourmet treats will be hosted by Tracy Labastida of Field to Table catering.
Seats are going fast. To make a reservation, register by calling 805-219-HOPE (4673).