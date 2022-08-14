Mushu is a 4-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Mushu’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.