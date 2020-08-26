Car caravan honors cancer survivors, families during Day of Hope

Wednesday's seventh annual Day of Hope fundraiser looked different than prior years — rather than volunteer teams on street corners, a lively parade of more than 100 cars wound through Santa Maria to raise cancer awareness and encourage people to donate to Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The car parade and virtual fundraising options were included in this year's Day of Hope to safely navigate COVID-19 risks while fulfilling the core mission — raising money to support cancer patients and families.

"Cancer doesn’t stop just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think the community has rallied around and really supported this fundraiser," said Jeremy Riley, manager of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Traditionally, Day of Hope fundraising involves the sale of special editions of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News for $1 apiece, with hundreds of volunteers spread throughout the city.

However, in order to comply with social distancing requirements, organizers opted to offer the special newspaper editions digitally for a donation, along with selling physical copies at Marian's campus at the end of the caravan route.

While it was a challenge to adjust the event this year, Marian CEO and President Sue Andersen said the community showed up ready to make a difference.