Carbajal, Do-Reynoso discuss local impact of federal COVID-19 funds after Biden address

After attending President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress as a virtual guest, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso spoke with Rep. Salud Carbajal about the local impacts of federal health funding and the next steps in conquering COVID-19.

Do-Reynoso, as well as San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Penny Borenstein, were invited by Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) to attend Wednesday's event in honor of their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic for their respective counties.

Along with updates regarding the country's progress since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reaching the goal of administering 200 million vaccines in 100 days, Biden also touched on a new jobs plan, increased child care opportunities and the recent prevalence of hate crimes.

"I am tremendously honored to witness our president's first joint address as your guest," Do-Reynoso told Carbajal after the event. "As I was listening to our president, I was profoundly touched by his address on so many levels — as a mom of a college-age child, as a wife, as a woman, as an Asian American."

The health director, who has become the face of Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 efforts, explained how the Public Health Department has used the $11 million provided through the American Rescue Plan to expand vaccination opportunities.