Carbajal holds lead over Caldwell in 24th District race
Carbajal holds lead over Caldwell in 24th District race

Candidates headed for runoff in November election if trend holds

Update 9:00 a.m.  - In one of the most closely watched races, 24th Congressional District Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal, of Santa Barbara, overcame a brief early deficit to pick up 76,467 votes for 52.2% of the ballots cast.

Republican challenger Andy Caldwell, of Santa Maria, who briefly held the lead in early returns, garnered 64,661 votes for 44.1%, while independent Kenneth Young, also of Santa Barbara, pulled in 5,476 votes for 3.7%.

 That sets up a runoff between Caldwell and Carbajal in the November general election.
24th Update

Republican challenger Andy Caldwell held a slim lead over incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal through the early evening Tuesday in the race for the 24th Congressional District, but fell behind slightly with 9.3% of the precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Independent Kenneth Young continued to trail far behind.

Results from the California Secretary of State's Office showed Carbajal taking the lead with 51,902 votes, or 48.8%, and Caldwell dropping back with 50,643 votes, or 47.7%. Young was trailing with 3,725 votes and still at 3.5%.

The 24th Congressional District encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plus a small portion of Ventura County and is heavily Democratic in voter registration.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, almost 41% of the 24th District’s voters are registered as Democrats, while less than 30% are registered as Republicans.

Driving toward northern San Luis Obispo County from his election party at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, Caldwell was upbeat Tuesday night about the results while remaining cautious.

"You know, I got into this race really late, and I'm running against a career politician," he said. "But we raised all our money within the district, and I think that shows we've got really good support here."

Caldwell acknowledged the heavy majority of Democrat voters in the district and its potential impact.

"I think we're going to have a roller coaster," he said. "The San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara numbers are going to come in first, and we think Salud will take those.

"But then the northern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County numbers will come in, and we think we'll pick up a lot there." 

Carbajal was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment after the numbers began coming in.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

