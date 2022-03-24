More than 50 people gathered outside the Juvenile Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday to thank those who work to protect children in Santa Barbara County and to swear in new volunteers to assist that effort.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, presented awards for outstanding service to children in the community and unveiled artworks created to inspire hope at the “Light of Hope” event.

Guest speakers included Superior Court Judge Arthur A. Garcia, currently the presiding judge for the Juvenile Court, who swore in the new volunteers, and Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen, presiding judge of the Superior Court.

County Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle, Santa Maria children’s attorney Carol L. Hubner and Heather Ames, president of the CASA board of directors, also spoke at the late afternoon ceremony.

CASA recruits and trains volunteers who get to know children who are victims of abuse or neglect, learn about their situations and needs and then serve as advocates for them in court proceedings.

Volunteers work with 350 to 400 children each year, and currently 82 children in the Santa Maria Valley, 43 in Lompoc and 49 residing outside the county are in need of CASA volunteers, according to the organization’s website.

A new group of more than 15 volunteers officially joined the organization’s ranks at Wednesday’s event.

The event also gave a general thank-you to first responders from law enforcement, fire departments and ambulance services as well as social workers and the organization’s volunteers.

Among those honored for their service at the event were Ernesto Paredes, who received the Lifetime of Advocacy Award; Lene Ferrari, who was presented with the Advocates Caring Collaborator Award; and Susan Galluzzo, who earned the All for the Kids Award.

In a surprise presentation, CASA Executive Director Kim Colby Davis was presented the Resilient Leadership Award.

Inside the Juvenile Courtroom, artworks designed to inspire hope among juveniles and their families were on display.

More than 50 artists from throughout the county submitted works for the HOPE Art Project, the CASA website said.