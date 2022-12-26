Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County was faced with an unprecedented number of children under the court’s care who were in need of Christmas gifts this year, but the community came through with donated items and funds to meet the need, a CASA spokeswoman said.

In addition, enough money was raised to provide nearly 50 bicycles to children and youths

CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteers to serve as advocates for children under the court’s care due to abuse, neglect or abandonment, and for 15 years is has conducted the “Christmas Wishes” gift collection.

But it has never had as many children in need as this year, when the number rose 21%, Executive Director Kim Colby Davis said.

“When ‘Christmas Wishes’ started, we collected close to 100 gifts,” Davis said. “Today, we are happy to announce that all 723 children on our list 5had their Christmas wish fulfilled this year, and that would not happen without the partnerships we have built and the donors who join us to do this every year.”

This year, she said, the gift drive was expanded to include children Fighting Back Santa Maria identified as being in foster care in this county but from another county, homeless or in high need of support.

“During this season it is so important to remember our most vulnerable children,” said Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria. “CASA was able to make so many children experience Christmas joy.”

Davis said her organization’s gift drive is different from most toy drives because the organization serves individuals from newborn to age 20, and that wide range of ages means their needs and wishes are widely different.

A standard toy drive wouldn’t meet the needs and wishes of the youngest children and oldest youths, she said.

More than 250 CASA volunteers collected the Christmas wishes of more than 700 children, while county social workers obtained the wishes of the 100 children on CASA’s waiting list.

“This year more than ever, we want to make sure that every child is matched with a gift that helps them feel loved, valued and supported,” said Amy Krueger, deputy director of Adult and Children’s Services for the county.

After CASA collected the wishes, it coordinated with supporting service groups, business offices, companies, schools and individuals who filled the many wishes.

A special fundraising effort by the organization’s “Bikes for Christmas” team, including former CASA volunteer Leigha Peralta, Lompoc Grocery Outlet and United Association Local Union No. 114, raised enough money to provide bicycles to 47 children and youths.

The bikes were built by UA Local 114 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, led by Mike Lopez, then put on display in the Toyota of Santa Maria showroom until they were delivered to the recipients.

Davis said that was an invaluable service because CASA doesn’t have the space to store nearly 50 bikes.

“We display all of the bikes that were donated to the kids the entire month of December,” said David LeRoy, general manager of Toyota of Santa Maria. “Our customers love looking at all the bikes lined up in our showroom with bows and tags for the CASA kids.

“I think it helps remind all of us that there are those in our community who need a tremendous amount of support all year long, not just at Christmas,” he said.