CASA of Santa Barbara County celebrated its volunteers Friday with its annual "Light of Hope" event.
The dinner was held at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits and trains volunteers that get to know children who are victims of abuse or neglect, learn about their situations and needs and then serve as advocates for them in court proceedings.
Volunteers work with 350 to 400 children each year, and currently 64 children in the Santa Maria Valley, 25 in Lompoc and 25 residing outside the county are in need of CASA volunteers, according to the organization’s website.
Those numbers have dropped from March of 2022, when 82 Santa Maria Valley children were in need of CASA volunteers. In Lompoc last year, 43 children were in need of CASA volunteers.
The event also gave a general thank-you to first responders from law enforcement, fire departments and ambulance services as well as social workers and the organization’s volunteers.
CASA is also recognizing National Volunteer Week and celebrating all of the people who work and volunteer with the organization.