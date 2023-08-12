The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association is celebrating National Honey Bee Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc.
Members of the association will be on-hand to offer their expertise on local beekeeping, provide honey tastings and a peek into the life of bees via an observation hive on display.
Local raw unfiltered honey will be available for purchase in several sizes.
There is no charge and children of all ages are welcome.
National Honey Bee Day has been observed each year on the third Saturday of August since 2009 to promote public awareness of the bee industry through education.
The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, which meets monthly at Flying Goat Cellars, seeks to advance the beekeeping industry through best management practices, education, and mentoring of people about honey bees and those environmental concerns affecting them.
The association participates in community education programs, swarm removal and mentoring new beekeepers.
To become a member of the association, a suggested annual membership fee is $10 per family but not a requirement for participation.
For more details, visit lvbka.org.