CenCal Health commits $2M for medical staff recruitment, specialty equipment

CenCal Health, the publicly sponsored health plan for Medi-Cal in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is implementing a Network Access Improvement program to provide greater care for sensitive populations.

The new program, which introduces $2 million in funding for physician recruitment and medical equipment, will focus on increasing primary and specialty care capacity for local Medi-Cal members, as well as improving access to care for children, seniors and disabled members, a CenCal spokesperson said.

Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO, explained that in the next few years, the region will experience a wave of retiring physicians.

"Hopefully, the program will proactively address this future physician shortage and, also, attract new specialists to the area that are currently not here," he said.

An added program priority is to fund specialized medical equipment such as vaccine refrigerators and exam room apparatuses that accommodate the needs of mobility-impaired patients, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that CenCal Health has additional dollars for providers — up to $5,000 per location — to fund medical equipment that will improve access to health care for children, seniors and disabled patients.

