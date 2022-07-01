Central Coast AirFest will take flight again Oct. 15 and 16 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, and advance discounted tickets are now available for a limited time, an event spokesman said.
AirFest will feature military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, aerobatics performances, and more, the spokesman said.
This year’s lineup of performers includes the Canadian Snowbirds, Planes of Fame Warbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team, the Red Bull Air Force and the U.S. Navy VFA-122 F-18 Demo Team.
Also scheduled are the U.S. Navy VFA-122 Legacy Flight, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, West Coast C-17 Demo Team, C-130 Demo, E-2 Hawkeye Demo Team, High Alpha MiG-17, RAD Jet Waco, Swamp Fox P-51 Demo and National Guard F-15 Flybys.
An impressive lineup of aircraft will also be on static display, and some of the area’s best food and drink vendors will be on the grounds, the spokesman said.
Tickets are available at CentralCoastAirFest.com. Advance discounted tickets are $15 one-day admission for age 16 and older and $10 for ages 5 to 15.
At the gate, tickets will be $25 for age 16 and older and $15 for ages 5 to 15. Children age 4 and younger are admitted free.
Parking will be free, although preferred parking can be purchased online for $20.
VIP Experiences are available online as well at $750 for either Saturday or Sunday, which includes two tickets to the Friday night gala, two VIP tent passes and one VIP parking pass.
A Bronze VIP Experience package for both days include the two Friday night gala tickets, two VIP tent passes for each day, one VIP parking pass for each day and four one-day general admission tickets.
For more information, email info@centralcoastairfest.com or call 805-922-1726.