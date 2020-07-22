Central Coast HICAP to offer free ‘New to Medicare’ virtual programs in August
Central Coast HICAP to offer free ‘New to Medicare’ virtual programs in August

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual “New to Medicare” presentations at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, a HICAP spokesman said.

Preregistration is required to view the programs.

“HICAP is offering these presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, noting that even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the detailed overview.

Topics will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan, Talbott said.

To register and for more information about the “New to Medicare” presentations, call the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net or visit CentralCoastSeniors.org.

