Armen Martin, the chairman emeritus of the National Organization of Republican Armenians, remembered Achadjian as “the true immigrant story, and he did it not by excelling within the Armenian American community, he did it by excelling in his local community.”

Later in his business career, Achadjian made an impact in government, both at the county and state levels.

Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1998, and he would go on to serve for three terms. He oversaw the board as chairman in 2001 and 2006.

During his time on the board, Achadjian contributed to passage of the county's budget, balanced and on-time for 12 consecutive years.

Achadjian made the jump to state government when he was elected in 2010 to represent the 33rd District in the State Assembly. In his first campaign for a state office, Achadjian won with 57.8% of the total votes.

When the 33rd District was redrawn into the 35th District in 2012, Achadjian found himself as the frontrunner on Election Day, with 61.3% of the votes in the primary. As the incumbent in 2014, Katcho retained his office with 62.7% of the vote total. The 35th District includes San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.